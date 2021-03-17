Karnataka ropes in Geetanjali Kirloskar to head CSR panel of health dept

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The Karnataka government hopes to involve corporates in the healthcare sector to upgrade delivery of services.
At a programme to onboard Geetanjali Kirloskar as Head of CSR committee under Health & Family Welfare and Medical Education Department, K Sudhakar, Minister for Health and Medical Education, said, “We are involving corporates in health sector during the Covid times, this will help in enhancing public healthcare and overall development of health services.”
Corporates are being requested to come forward to develop Primary Health Centres (PHCs). “We have requested them to upgrade the existing ones. Geetanjali Kirloskar’s vast experience as entrepreneur and philanthropist will help the State leverage CSR initiatives for upgrading PHCs,” he added.
The Centre has made policy changes to spend 25 per cent of the CSR funding in the health sector. “There is a need to develop PHCs and CHCs. Corporates can spend the amount for other than health such as cleanliness,” explained Dr Sudhakar.
He further added, “We have 2,500 PHCs in the State and huge funds have to be mobilised for upgrading them. Nearly, 40 per cent of the IT companies are there in Karnataka and we will talk to them, he said.”
On the video conferencing of the Prime Minister with the States, Sudhakar said, “Measures taken by the State government to contain Covid-19 in the State has been explained to the Prime Minister. Total 9.61 lakh cases have been reported in the State and 12,000 people have died due to Covid.”
Number of cases have increased during the last 10 days. More number of cases have been reported in Bengaluru and bordering districts of Maharashtra and Kerala, he said.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
BL Research Bureau Backed by steady foreign inflows, the rupee has been gradually appreciating since the ...
Given the huge medical expenses related to critical illnesses, targeted insurance policies for the same could ...
Key resistances limit the rally in Sensex, Nifty 50; stay watchful
No change in residency status conditions for FY21 for those stranded here due to Covid-19
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
A mother struggles with fears of mortality and the meaning of existence through a year of death and disease
Looking back at a pandemic-induced lockdown — announced in March 2020 — with stark images of isolation ...
On his first day in Tihar, Ghandy found Afzal Guru standing at the gate of the cell to greet him
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
46.5% respondents took to BNPL for the first time during Covid-19 period; edtech courses, consumer durables, ...
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...