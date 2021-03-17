Karnataka ropes in Geetanjali Kirloskar to head CSR panel of health dept

The Karnataka government hopes to involve corporates in the healthcare sector to upgrade delivery of services.

At a programme to onboard Geetanjali Kirloskar as Head of CSR committee under Health & Family Welfare and Medical Education Department, K Sudhakar, Minister for Health and Medical Education, said, “We are involving corporates in health sector during the Covid times, this will help in enhancing public healthcare and overall development of health services.”

Corporates are being requested to come forward to develop Primary Health Centres (PHCs). “We have requested them to upgrade the existing ones. Geetanjali Kirloskar’s vast experience as entrepreneur and philanthropist will help the State leverage CSR initiatives for upgrading PHCs,” he added.

CSR in healthcare

The Centre has made policy changes to spend 25 per cent of the CSR funding in the health sector. “There is a need to develop PHCs and CHCs. Corporates can spend the amount for other than health such as cleanliness,” explained Dr Sudhakar.

He further added, “We have 2,500 PHCs in the State and huge funds have to be mobilised for upgrading them. Nearly, 40 per cent of the IT companies are there in Karnataka and we will talk to them, he said.”

On the video conferencing of the Prime Minister with the States, Sudhakar said, “Measures taken by the State government to contain Covid-19 in the State has been explained to the Prime Minister. Total 9.61 lakh cases have been reported in the State and 12,000 people have died due to Covid.”

Number of cases have increased during the last 10 days. More number of cases have been reported in Bengaluru and bordering districts of Maharashtra and Kerala, he said.