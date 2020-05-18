Karnataka sees highest single-day jump with 99 new cases on Monday

KinderPass: Personalised guide to grooming your child
A parenting app with customised tips based on machine intelligence; useful during Covid lockdown
Karnataka reported its highest single-day increase with 99 new positive cases. With this, the State’s total number of cases stand at 1,246. The increase is related to people’s inter-State travel history from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.
What has worried the State government is that the infection has penetrated green zones — Raichur, Kodagu, Koppal, and Mysuru — which had no active cases leaving the State with only 3 districts – Bangalore Rural, Ramanagar and Chamrajnagar in the green zone.
Medical Education Minister, K Sudhakar, said: “58 out of the 84 positive cases detected today in Karnataka, have travel history from other States. As on 12 noon on Monday, Karnataka has 627 active cases and 521 discharges clocking a recovery rate of 42.32 per cent.”
As per the Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department’s bulletin, Karnataka on Monday reported 99 new cases, it included 38 (one non-Covid) deaths and 530 discharges.
The State has 678 positive case patients who are in isolation at designated hospitals and 12 patients are in ICU.
The new cases are reported from the districts: Bengaluru Urban with 24 cases, Mandya with 17 cases, Kalaburgi with 10 cases, Uttara Kannada with 9 cases, Raichur and Yadagir with 6 cases each, Gadag and Vijayapura with 5 each, Hassan with 4 cases, Koppal with 3 cases, Belagavi and Dakshina Kannada with 2 cases each, and Udupi, Mysuru, Kodagu, Bidar, Ballari, Davangere with 1 cases each.
In an another development, the State government issued an order revising the stipend of the resident doctors, PG medical students and fellowship students studying in government institutions. This is due to the intervention of K Sudhakar. With this revision, the proposal which has been in vogue for the past five years, has finally come to an end. Given that several State governments have cut salaries of doctors due to financial crunch faced during this Covid-19 crisis, doctors have lauded the Karnataka government’s decision to revise the stipend considering the selfless service of doctors.
Sudhakar said: “The revision has given me great satisfaction, as doctors are leading from the front in this fight against Covid-19. The revision of stipend would boost their morale and encourage them to work with more enthusiasm.”
A parenting app with customised tips based on machine intelligence; useful during Covid lockdown
Rural women in Telangana are spearheading a revolution led by the ‘water aunties’
Amidst Covid-19, migrant labour holds the key to bountiful picking in Himachal Pradesh
Maruti Suzuki’s expanding partnership with Toyota Kirloskar Motor for contract manufacturing and joint ...
Submit your documents digitally — through chatbots, apps or WhatsApp/SMS; we tell you how
Sharp drop in VAT and excise revenues, higher healthcare expenses may persuade them otherwise
In its fourth major stake sale announcement in less than a month, Reliance Industries (RIL) has sold 1.34 per ...
Unless the RBI offers dispensation on recognition of defaults or one-time restructuring, banks could face ...
The cash boxes are not jingling. And live performances have moved into the realm of wishful thinking. India’s ...
Classical musicians are stranded without their accompanists and live audiences — the alchemy they need to work ...
Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and Sukumar Ray’s ‘Haw-Jaw-Baw-Raw-Law’ see the world from a perspective ...
‘Cricket 2.0: Inside the T20 Revolution’, a new book by sports journalists Tim Wigmore and Freddie Wilde ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...