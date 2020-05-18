Karnataka sees highest single-day jump with 99 new cases on Monday

Karnataka reported its highest single-day increase with 99 new positive cases. With this, the State’s total number of cases stand at 1,246. The increase is related to people’s inter-State travel history from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

What has worried the State government is that the infection has penetrated green zones — Raichur, Kodagu, Koppal, and Mysuru — which had no active cases leaving the State with only 3 districts – Bangalore Rural, Ramanagar and Chamrajnagar in the green zone.

Medical Education Minister, K Sudhakar, said: “58 out of the 84 positive cases detected today in Karnataka, have travel history from other States. As on 12 noon on Monday, Karnataka has 627 active cases and 521 discharges clocking a recovery rate of 42.32 per cent.”

As per the Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department’s bulletin, Karnataka on Monday reported 99 new cases, it included 38 (one non-Covid) deaths and 530 discharges.

The State has 678 positive case patients who are in isolation at designated hospitals and 12 patients are in ICU.

The new cases are reported from the districts: Bengaluru Urban with 24 cases, Mandya with 17 cases, Kalaburgi with 10 cases, Uttara Kannada with 9 cases, Raichur and Yadagir with 6 cases each, Gadag and Vijayapura with 5 each, Hassan with 4 cases, Koppal with 3 cases, Belagavi and Dakshina Kannada with 2 cases each, and Udupi, Mysuru, Kodagu, Bidar, Ballari, Davangere with 1 cases each.

Stipend hike for doctors

In an another development, the State government issued an order revising the stipend of the resident doctors, PG medical students and fellowship students studying in government institutions. This is due to the intervention of K Sudhakar. With this revision, the proposal which has been in vogue for the past five years, has finally come to an end. Given that several State governments have cut salaries of doctors due to financial crunch faced during this Covid-19 crisis, doctors have lauded the Karnataka government’s decision to revise the stipend considering the selfless service of doctors.

Sudhakar said: “The revision has given me great satisfaction, as doctors are leading from the front in this fight against Covid-19. The revision of stipend would boost their morale and encourage them to work with more enthusiasm.”