Karnataka has set target to triple its Bioeconomy to $100 billion by 2030, positioning itself as a leading global biotechnology destination. The state aims to achieve this by cultivating a dynamic ecosystem that attracts top talent, develops world-class infrastructure, drives cutting-edge research and innovation, fosters international collaboration, entrepreneurship, and inclusive economic growth.
Speaking at the launch of the Karnataka Biotechnology Policy 2024-2029, Karnataka IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge said, “The remarkable growth of our bioeconomy is driven by the innovative spirit of our start-ups, underscoring our commitment to foster a vibrant ecosystem and creating significant economic opportunities.”
Currently, Karnataka’s bioeconomy is valued between $27 billion and $31 billion is supported by over 1,000 start-ups.
Kharge added that Karnataka is spearheading India’s bioeconomy target of $300 billion by 2030, driving growth with significant investments exceeding $200 million.
The new policy aims to accelerate growth by synergizing with the existing state policies while specifically addressing the biotech sector’s needs, positioning Karnataka as a premier global innovation hub.
The objectives of the policy include facilitating the creation of 300 biotech companies, including 50 innovative firms; generating 30,000 high-quality jobs in biotech by 2029; partnering with over 200 institutions to train 20,000 individuals in specialized skills; supporting biomanufacturing; streamlining biotech regulations; and providing funding and mentorship to early-stage biotech start-ups.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.