Karnataka strengthening healthcare infrastructure

Karnataka government has built up enough resources and infrastructure to deal with coronavirus cases in case of a spike once the lockdown is lifted.

The State Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Naryan told a group of journalists during a conference call that Karnataka will soon have 60 testing labs, several more ventilators and hospital beds. “The Centre through its PM Care fund has been providing us with all the necessary infrastructure to fight the disease. Even post-coronavirus, we will have a robust health infrastructure,” he said.

The Deputy chief minister said the Centre has ordered for one lakh ventilators out of which 30,000 will be supplied by BEL. All district hospitals, primary health centres have been provided with rapid test kits, personal protective equipment and other facilities to tackle the disease.

He admitted that the state’s finances have been severely affected because of the lockdown and will start improving once the phased lifting of the lockdown takes place.

Ashwath Narayan who is also the state IT minister said the government has initiated a dialogue with heads of several IT companies to find out their requirements and how the government can help them “during these difficult times.”