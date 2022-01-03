News

Karnataka taking measures to improve power quality in rural areas: Minister

BL Mangaluru Bureau January 3 | Updated on January 03, 2022

The State has initiated the process of repairing the transformers in rural areas within 24 hours of receiving complaints

The Karnataka Energy Department has initiated the process of repairing the transformers within 24 hours of receiving complaints to improve the quality of power supply in rural areas, according to V Sunil Kumar, Karnataka Energy Minister.

Speaking after launching developmental projects at Kukke Subrahmanya in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka on Monday, he said earlier it used to take weeks together to repair and replace faulty transformers in rural areas of the State.

Considering the need to provide quality power to people in rural areas, the Energy Department has been working very hard to repair and replace faulty transformers. He said that around 20,000 such transformers were repaired within 24 hours of receiving complaints in the last one-and-a-half months.

Usually, farmers had to face the brunt of power scarcity when the transformers failed in their areas. This move of the Karnataka Energy Department has helped farmers to get quality power to assist them in their farming activities, he said.

‘Belaku’ programme

Referring to the introduction of ‘Belaku’ programme of the Energy Department in the State, he said earlier a villager had to get the no-objection certificate from the gram panchayat concerned if he wanted a power connection. Now a farmer in rural areas only needs to submit either Aadhar or ration card details to get power connection under the ‘Belaku’ programme. There is no need for no-objection certificate from the gram panchayat now, he said.

The Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai had asked Kumar to ensure power to every house in rural areas when he took charge as the Energy Minister four months ago. Following this, the ‘Belaku’ programme was introduced to provide power connection in rural areas, he added.

Published on January 03, 2022

Karnataka
