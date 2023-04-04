The 2022 India Justice Report (IJR) by Tata Trusts ranks Karnataka at the top of the 18 large and mid-sized States (with a population of over one crore each), followed by Tamil Nadu and Telangana, in terms of delivery of Justice in the country.

The India Justice Report (IJR) was initiated by Tata Trusts in 2019, and this is the third edition.

The report tracks the performance of States in capacitating their Justice delivery structures to effectively deliver mandated services. Based on latest official statistics, from authoritative government sources, it brings together otherwise siloed data on the four pillars of Justice delivery – Police, Judiciary, Prisons, and Legal

Highlighting gaps

IJR 2022, as in the first two, highlights persistent lacunae when aggregated for an all-India picture.

Vacancy is an issue across the Police, Prison staff, Legal Aid, and the Judiciary.

For 1.4 billion people, India has about 20,076 judges with about 22 per cent sanctioned posts vacant. Vacancy among High Court judges is at 30 per cent. As of December 2022, India had 19 judges per million population when calculated against the sanctioned strength, and a backlog of 4.8 crore cases. The Law Commission had desired, as early as 1987, it should be 50 judges per million in a decade’s time from then.

In the Police, women are only about 11.75 per cent, despite their numbers doubling in the last decade. About 29 per cent of the officer positions are vacant. The police-to-population ratio is 152.8 per lakh. The international standard is 222.

Prisons are over-occupied at over 130 per cent. More than two-thirds of the prisoners (77.1 per cent) are awaiting the completion of an investigation or trial.

Utilisation of funds

Most States have not fully utilised funds given to them by the Centre. Their own increase in spending on the Police, Prisons and Judiciary has not kept pace with overall increase in State expenditure.

The justice system as a whole remains affected by low budgets. Except for two Union Territories —Delhi and Chandigarh, no State spends more than 1 per cent of its total annual expenditure on the judiciary.

India’s per capita spend on free Legal Aid — which 80 per cent of the population is eligible for — is a meagre ₹3.87 per annum.

New dimensions

Commenting on the India Justice Report, Justice (retd.) Madan B Lokur, said, “The third IJR shows that States are making a substantive improvement over the last two ones in terms of adding new dimensions on diversity, training, and infrastructure. Some States have dramatically improved their performance but there is a lot that needs to be done on the whole. So far as the police is concerned there does appear to be a shortage of women officers in police. Legal aid is doing better but still a lot of people need to be provided quality free legal aid, we need to increase the confidence that people have in our services.”