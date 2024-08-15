Karnataka’s State’s Clean Mobility policy is expected to attract ₹50,000 crore in investment and generate 1 lakh new jobs, said Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah in his Independence Day speech. The policy is currently in its final stage of approval.

“Karnataka stands third in country for FDI by drawing ₹54,427 crore”, he said. The State has also signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU’s) with 13 industries, expected to bring in investments worth ₹42,915 crore and create approximately 22,600 jobs.

The government has taken multi-dimensional programmes in the areas of industry, agriculture, infrastructure development and education to accelerate economic growth, besides the implementation of welfare programme. In addition to this, a Skill Advisory Committee has been established to provide skill training that matches the demand in the IT and biotechnology sectors

Siddaramaiah also noted that Karnataka recorded exports of $1,66,545 million in 2023-24 reflecting a growth of 5.20 per cent compared with previous year. Furthermore, the government has approved 591 investment projects through single window committees during the same period. These projects are expected to attract ₹84,232 crore investment and generate jobs for 1,56,986 people.

With inputs from PTI