Karnataka tightens surveillance mechanism to ease quarantine norms

Karnataka’s test positivity rate is just 1 per cent which is lower than the national average of 5 per cent, said S Suresh Kumar, Karnataka’s Primary and Secondary Education Minister.

In his daily Covid-19 briefing, Suresh Kumar said: “Positivity rate is number of positive cases per 100 tests conducted. In Karnataka, so far, the total number of samples tested are 2,28,914 of which 2,23,477 reported negative. Total samples positive for Covid-19 are 2,283.”

On the bed occupancy rate, the minister said the State is in a comfortable position with 5.1 per cent occupancy. So far the State’s total bed strength is 28,686, while there are 1,489 active cases who are hospitalised.”

He added, “Initial indication was that we needed around 15,000 hospital beds. We managed well and are still in 1,500-2,000 bed occupancy level and it is not an alarming situation out here.”

Currently, 80 per cent of the new cases are due to passengers travelling inter-State and international returnees. “This is cause for concern for us as majority of the positive cases are from them,” he said.

He added: “We will not completely do away with quarantine measures. We are easing both for institutional and home by reducing the days for we have tightened the surveillance methods.”

So far, there are 1,09,000 persons in institutional quarantine and around 10,000 in home quarantine. A high-level meeting was chaired by Additional Chief Secretary, Jawaid Akhtar, to formulate further regulations on testing and requirement of home quarantine for international and inter-State returnees.

Allaying fears of over spike in cases and plans to further open economic activities in the state, Kumar said: “Yes it is cause for concern. We are well prepared.”

New cases

On Tuesday, Karnataka reported 101 new positive cases which takes the total tally to 2,283 cases. Total discharges is at 748 and total death at 46 (2 non-Covid-19 cause) in the State.

Of the 101 cases reported, 81 had travel history to Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Qatar, Jharkhand and Gujarat.

District wise – Chitradurga reported 20 cases, Bengaluru Urban with 2 cases, Belagavi with 13 cases, Yadgir with 14 cases, Davangere with 11 cases, Chikkabalapura with 1 case, Hassan with 13 cases, Udupi with 3 cases, Bidar with 10 cases, Vijayapura with 6 case, Ballari with 1 case, Kolar with 2 cases, and Koppal with 1 case.