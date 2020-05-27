Karnataka to create a health repository of citizens

Karnataka will launch a project to maintain the health database of its citizens through a Health Register, said Medical Education Minister, K Sudhakar.

“A first of its kind initiative the State Health Register will be a robust and standardised health repository of all the citizens. A pilot project to this effect is being implemented in Chikkaballapura district,” he told reporters after a high-level committee meeting.

The Minister said that Covid-19 experience has demonstrated the necessity of having robust, real-time public health data and therefore, there is a need to maintain repository of health data of every citizen.

Sudhakar said that the government will be undertaking a survey of 6.5 crore people in the State using a team of Primary Health Centre officials, revenue officials, Education department staff and ASHA karyakartas.

“They will visit each household and collect health data of all the members of the family. This will not only help the government to provide better healthcare, but will also help efficient resource allocation, management and better implementation of various citizen-centric schemes in the State,” he added.

Public-Private Partnership

“It’s our vision to provide quality health care to all citizens in the State and we need accurate data to make our vision a reality. The Health register is a futuristic project which is taken up in the interest of the people. The project will include 50 per cent partnership of private hospitals. The data collected will help us to prioritise healthcare based on geography, demography and other targeted measures,” said Sudhakar.

Karnataka’s Health and Family Welfare Department has issued revised discharge guidelines for Covid-19.

Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Commissioner, Department of Health and Family Welfare, said: “Covid positive and symptomatic patients will be isolated and treated at dedicated hospital or dedicated health centres both in public and private. The patient can be discharged after 10 days of onset of symptoms.”

Pandey said: “Asymptomatic individuals with positive RT-PCR test reports who continue to remain Asymptomatic during their stay in the hospital, shall be discharged only after a repeat RT-PCR test performed 7 days after the first test is found to be negative.”