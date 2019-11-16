Karnataka to honour Unicorns at Bengaluru Tech Summit

Karnataka government plans to honour all state-based Unicorns (start-up with a valuation of over $1 billion) at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2019.

“In addition to STPI IT Export awards and Smart Bio Awards given out at the premier IT show, from this year onwards, we are introducing a new category of business awards namely - ‘Bengaluru Impact Awards’. This is mainly to honour home grown Unicorns,” Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for IT, BT and S&T told BusinessLine.

“The awards are mainly to honour the Unicorns in the industry which have made Karnataka proud and had facilitated in attracting investments and talent,” he added.

Out of 23 Unicorns in the country, nine are based in Karnataka/ Bengaluru and they are: Flipkart, Big Basket, Ola Cabs, In Mobi, Swiggy, Mu Sigma, Quikr, BYJU’S and Udaan.

Talking about Bengaluru Tech Summit 2019 which is starting on November 18, Dr Ashwath Narayan said “IT event this year will focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI), Impact of Blockchain, Impact of IoT, Cyber Security, Space and Drone Revolutions, Electric Vehicles, 5G, Genomics, Trends in Agriculture, Smart Therapeutics, Biotherapeutics and Smart Immunologics in Cancer Care.”

The summit is expected to feature multi-track conferences, an international exhibition, global innovation alliances, RoboRecharge, workshops, product launches, makers zone and bio-posters. Some of the highlights include TCS IT Quiz, BT Quiz, Thought Leaders Conclave.

According to Dr Ashwath Narayan, over 3,000 delegates with over 240 from foreign countries have confirmed their participation from 20 countries; 200 speakers; 200 start-ups and SMEs and 250 Exhibitors are taking part at the summit.

This years’ main attraction is the addition of robotics competition – R2- RoboRecharge Robotic Premier League. Students from all over Karnataka are to take part in the biggest robotics championship to be held in India.