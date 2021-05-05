Karnataka to import Remdesivir through short-term tender for Covid treatment

Karnataka has decided to import 5 lakh vials of Remdesivir by calling a short-term tender, to tackle the issue of drug shortage.

A decision to this effect was taken at the first meeting of the Covid Task Force, held on Tuesday, chaired by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwathanarayan.

The ministerial task force also decided to fulfil the demand of private hospitals to hike charges and has decided to increase the cost given to oxygenated beds by ₹1,000 per day, ICU bed without ventilator by ₹1,250 per day, and ICU bed with ventilator by ₹1,500 per day. The charges for non-critical care will remain the same at ₹5,200 per day.

MRPL to set up oxygen generation units in Karnataka

As per the decision, the government will now make payments of ₹8,000 per day instead of ₹7,000 per day for oxygenated beds, ₹9,750 per day in place of ₹8,500 per day for ICU bed without the ventilator, and ₹11,500 per day instead of ₹10,000 per day for ICU bed with the ventilator.

Officials warned

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister B S Yeddiyurappa held an emergency meeting on Covid-related drugs for treatment, and availability of Remdesivir in the State.

The Chief minister warned State government officials that he has information of who is creating shortages and who is selling in the black market. “I will get a comprehensive investigation done into this and all who are involved will face the consequence.”

Karnataka changes Covid testing protocol to syndromic approach

Ministers in charge of supplies

The Chief Minister, who chaired an emergency Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, has assigned senior Cabinet ministers with responsibilities in the supply of drugs and other services, to tide over the Covid-19 crisis.

Yeddiyurappa told reporters that he has asked the ministers to handle key supplies and has instructed district-in-charge ministers to camp in districts.

District-in-charge ministers are to provide oxygen, hospital beds, Remdesivir and other requirements in the district.

Jagadish Shettar has been given charge of oxygen supply and will coordinate with the Central government to see that there is no shortage of oxygen. Dr C N Ashwathnarayan is to coordinate with all medical colleges in the State and ensure that there is no shortage of Remdesivir medicine and human resources.

Basavaraj Bommai and R Ashok are to oversee the requirement of beds in government and private hospitals while Aravinda Limbavali has been put in charge of BBMP War Room.

Yeddiyurappa said oxygen supply from outside the State was getting delayed and the Centre has been approached for increased allocation from 350 tonnes to 850 tonnes. “We have also requested the Centre to allow Karnataka to utilise oxygen from JSW Steel that was being supplied to Maharashtra since cases there had come down.”