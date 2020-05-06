Karnataka to increase Covid-19 labs from 29 to 60 by May-end

Riversong Motive+: Affordable, functional and durable
6 Karnataka has increased its Covid-19 testing capacity from around 500 tests per day to close to 5,000.
“We are further increasing our Covid-19 testing capacity. To increase the tests done per day, the State government has decided to establish RT-PCR (reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) labs in all private and ESIC (Employees’ State Insurance Corporation) medical colleges in the State,” said K Sudhakar, Karnataka’s Minister of Medical Education.
“By May 30, the number of labs will rise to 60, from the current 29, with a capacity to conduct 10,000 tests per day,” he added.
The Covid-19 pandemic has demonstrated that comprehensive public health data is the key to act decisively and swiftly. “The Karnataka government is planning to maintain a ‘Health Registry of Citizens’. We will be launching this as a pilot project in Chikkaballapur shortly.”
On Wednesday, 20 new positive Covid-19 cases were confirmed in Karnataka, taking the total number of cases to 693 —this includes 30 deaths and 354 discharges.
Contagion from patient number 607 has played havoc in Badami town in Bagalkote. The patient has infected around 12 persons.
Of the remaining 309 cases, 303 positive patients are at designated hospitals in stable condition, and six are in ICU. The 20 new cases are spread across Badami (Bagalkote district, 13 cases), Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru Urban (two cases each), Bantwal (Dakshina Kannada district) and Kalaburgi and Vijayapura (one case each).
