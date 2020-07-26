Karnataka to ramp up Covid testing to prevent delays, backlogs

Pioneer SAD-835TAB review: A multi-purpose tablet for ‘transportainment’
The detachable Android tablet serves your entertainment, navigation and communication needs -- on the go and ...
The districts in Karnataka were instructed not to delay sample results beyond 72 hours of collection.
On Saturday, instructions were given to districts by the Chief Secretary, Vijay Bhaskar, who held a web-meeting with district CEOs and District Surveillance Officers to discuss reducing the delay in testing samples for Covid-19 across the state.
"There should be a maximum of 24 hours between sample collection and transportation to labs, a maximum of 24 hours between arrival of the samples at the lab and data entry, and a maximum of 24 hours between data entry and getting test results."
For efficient handling of samples and testing, a software has also been developed to monitor the process from sample collection, transportation and movement between labs and districts.
The meeting was attended by Dr Shalini Rajneesh, Additional Chief Secretary, Planning, Statistics and Program Implementation, Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Commissioner, Department of Health and Family Welfare.
Dr. Arundhathi Chandrasekhar, MD NHM presented the status of laboratory testing in different districts, along with progress and delays.
The Commissioner said that all persons who have given their swabs be sent an SMS with test results within 24 hours.
Vijay Bhaskar and Dr Shalini Rajneesh also reviewed the pendency of lab tests with district CEOs and DSOs, with Dr. Ravi, Regional Director, ICMR, advising on technical issues.
Chief Secretary instructed all districts to mobilize additional Data Entry Operators, infrastructure and ensure that there is enough testing capacity to prevent delay. Dr. Shalini Rajneesh suggested precautions be taken to ensure that no samples are wasted and go without testing. A WhatsApp group is created for quick communication between districts of issues related to testing.
Vijay Bhaskar has been regularly holding meetings with the districts and has been warning disciplinary action against district teams and labs which do not comply to reduce delays in testing.
On Saturday, Karnataka reported 5,070 new cases, taking the total number of cases to 90,942 and of which 55,388 were active cases.
A total of 72 deaths were reported taking the total death toll to 1,796.
On the discharge front, the day saw 2,403 cases, now total discharges stood at 33,750. Patients in ICU are 611.
Bengaluru reported 2,036 new cases. While the following districts reported three digit cases:
Belagavi - 341 cases, Ballari - 222 cases, Dakshina Kannada - 218 cases, Mysuru - 187 cases, Kalaburgi - 183 cases, Dharwad - 183 cases, Udupi - 182 cases, Vijayapura - 175 cases, Uttara Kannada - 155 cases, Bengaluru Rural - 154 cases, Hassan - 151 cases and Chikkaballapura - 101 cases.
The detachable Android tablet serves your entertainment, navigation and communication needs -- on the go and ...
In Himachal Pradesh, the scheme comes as a breather to those who lost their jobs
Covid disrupts lives of young women from North-East who’ve had to leave their jobs and go back home
Its relevance going forward is a million dollar question
Analysis of data from over 50 years shows that only gold moves inversely when equity markets record steep ...
The bellwether indices extended their strong surge over the past week, but face hurdles
Investors can choose from various schemes, based on their risk profile and life stage. The schemes invest in a ...
The NFRA found that there was deficiency in Sen’s direction, supervision, and review of the various facets of ...
Hygiene is the watchword at offices and factories, schools, gyms, hotels, multiplexes et al, as commercial ...
Schevaran pioneered the local manufacturing of world-class cleaning and hygiene products long before the ...
Home care for mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 cases reduces the load on hospitals, but they must be monitored ...
For the last 10 years, Mumbai’s Kashish Queer Film Festival has been helming cinematic dialogue on alternative ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...