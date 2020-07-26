Karnataka to ramp up Covid testing to prevent delays, backlogs

The districts in Karnataka were instructed not to delay sample results beyond 72 hours of collection.

On Saturday, instructions were given to districts by the Chief Secretary, Vijay Bhaskar, who held a web-meeting with district CEOs and District Surveillance Officers to discuss reducing the delay in testing samples for Covid-19 across the state.

"There should be a maximum of 24 hours between sample collection and transportation to labs, a maximum of 24 hours between arrival of the samples at the lab and data entry, and a maximum of 24 hours between data entry and getting test results."

For efficient handling of samples and testing, a software has also been developed to monitor the process from sample collection, transportation and movement between labs and districts.

The meeting was attended by Dr Shalini Rajneesh, Additional Chief Secretary, Planning, Statistics and Program Implementation, Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Commissioner, Department of Health and Family Welfare.

Dr. Arundhathi Chandrasekhar, MD NHM presented the status of laboratory testing in different districts, along with progress and delays.

The Commissioner said that all persons who have given their swabs be sent an SMS with test results within 24 hours.

Vijay Bhaskar and Dr Shalini Rajneesh also reviewed the pendency of lab tests with district CEOs and DSOs, with Dr. Ravi, Regional Director, ICMR, advising on technical issues.

Chief Secretary instructed all districts to mobilize additional Data Entry Operators, infrastructure and ensure that there is enough testing capacity to prevent delay. Dr. Shalini Rajneesh suggested precautions be taken to ensure that no samples are wasted and go without testing. A WhatsApp group is created for quick communication between districts of issues related to testing.

Vijay Bhaskar has been regularly holding meetings with the districts and has been warning disciplinary action against district teams and labs which do not comply to reduce delays in testing.

New Cases

On Saturday, Karnataka reported 5,070 new cases, taking the total number of cases to 90,942 and of which 55,388 were active cases.

A total of 72 deaths were reported taking the total death toll to 1,796.

On the discharge front, the day saw 2,403 cases, now total discharges stood at 33,750. Patients in ICU are 611.

Bengaluru reported 2,036 new cases. While the following districts reported three digit cases:

Belagavi - 341 cases, Ballari - 222 cases, Dakshina Kannada - 218 cases, Mysuru - 187 cases, Kalaburgi - 183 cases, Dharwad - 183 cases, Udupi - 182 cases, Vijayapura - 175 cases, Uttara Kannada - 155 cases, Bengaluru Rural - 154 cases, Hassan - 151 cases and Chikkaballapura - 101 cases.