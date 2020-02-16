Karnataka to recruit 10,560 teachers this year for govt-run schools

Karnataka Minister for Primary Education, Suresh Kumar, has said that the government is in the process of recruiting teachers for government schools.

Speaking to presspersons on the sidelines of his visit to a government school at Harekala village in Mangaluru taluk on Saturday, he said many government schools in the State are facing staff shortage for many years.

Stating that around 24,000 teachers will be retiring in the next three years, he said now the government is in the process of recruiting around 10,650 staff and 10,000 more will be recruited during next year also, he said.

Congratulating Harekala Hajabba, the orange seller from Mangaluru who received the prestigious Padmashri this year for his initiative in mobilising funds from donors to build a government school in Harekala village, the Minister said such people are the ‘real saints of education’.

Stating that the Karnataka government is planning to bring back the old glory of government schools, he said the State budget is likely to come out with some new initiatives on the revival of government schools.