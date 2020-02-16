Karnataka to recruit 10,560 teachers this year for govt-run schools

HiFiMan TW600 review: Premium sound with some design drawbacks
TWS600 has a rather unique design that sets it apart from any other brand
Karnataka Minister for Primary Education, Suresh Kumar, has said that the government is in the process of recruiting teachers for government schools.
Speaking to presspersons on the sidelines of his visit to a government school at Harekala village in Mangaluru taluk on Saturday, he said many government schools in the State are facing staff shortage for many years.
Stating that around 24,000 teachers will be retiring in the next three years, he said now the government is in the process of recruiting around 10,650 staff and 10,000 more will be recruited during next year also, he said.
Congratulating Harekala Hajabba, the orange seller from Mangaluru who received the prestigious Padmashri this year for his initiative in mobilising funds from donors to build a government school in Harekala village, the Minister said such people are the ‘real saints of education’.
Stating that the Karnataka government is planning to bring back the old glory of government schools, he said the State budget is likely to come out with some new initiatives on the revival of government schools.
TWS600 has a rather unique design that sets it apart from any other brand
Cuts in healthcare spending and emphasis on privatisation are cause for concern
Congenital heart diseaseAsian Heart Institute unveils clinicAsian Heart Institute has inaugurated its Grown ...
US PresidentDonald Trump’s visit to India later this month (February 24-25) has the healthcare circle abuzz ...
Budget 2020 has caused much confusion over the residency status and tax liability of Indians abroad. We decode ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty remain flat and continue to test resistance zones
A low base, benign commodity prices and tax cuts have helped bump up earnings
SBI (₹319.4)The stock of SBI has largely been trading between ₹310 and ₹325 for the past three weeks. The ...
Sea level rise is no longer a distant warning, but a clear and present danger. As species disappear and ...
Bloomsbury founder Nigel Newton on surviving book piracy in India, choosing authors and his favourite titles
Krishna Baldev Vaid, famous for ‘breaking rules and not winning awards’, was a towering figure in Hindi ...
If the Jaipur Literature Festival is increasingly being accused of failing to live up to expectations, equal ...
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...