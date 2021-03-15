Karnataka to wait & watch before imposing night curfew or lockdown: Yediyurappa

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa told reporters after the Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) that the government has not taken any decision on lockdown or curfew imposition.
The State government will also apprise the Centre and take its consent before taking any decision.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is meeting all chief ministers. He is to consult and hold Covid-19 related review meeting on March 17.
“We will get a clear picture after the meeting. We will also understand what advice or guidelines the Prime Minister is expected to give the States,” he said.
The TAC on Monday took stock of the Covid-19 situation in the State. The districts of Bengaluru, Kalaburgi, Bidar, Udupi and Belagavi where cases have spiked in the last one week came in for thorough review of preparedness.
“We have instructed district administration to compulsorily cap large gatherings or congregations of people at 500 for any events like marriage, religious jatra or political meetings,” Yediyurappa said.
Earlier, Yediyurappa had urged people to cooperate and follow Covid guidelines or the government may have to take harsh steps of imposing lockdown.
A senior BBMP officials said Covid cases have been under control in the city but it is people visiting the city and migrants coming back who are bringing in fresh infections.
Health minister recently had said “Month of March is crucial for Karnataka, Covid-19 situation is well managed so far. But due to increasing cases in Maharashtra and Kerala is worrying us a lot.”
Since the last several weeks, Bengaluru was averaging 200-250 cases each day, and suddenly for the last two weeks it has increased to over 700/800 cases a day.
