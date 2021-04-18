Karnataka urges private hospitals to comply with Covid norms

Private hospitals have not complied with the State government’s order to reserve 50 per cent of the beds for Covid patients, and the government may have to initiate legal action against those who who do not toe the line, warned the Health & Medical Education Minister, K Sudhakar.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday after inspecting a private hospital, he said strict instructions have been given to hospitals and, and if needed, legal action will be initiated if they fail to obey the orders.

“Let us not land in such situation,” he said.

Private hospitals are facing shortage of infrastructure and human resources. There may be shortcomings, but we are trying to address all issues.

“We are prioritising supply of oxygen, Remdesivir and other drugs. Increase in beds and temporary arrangements in hotels are being made,” he said.

‘No shortage’

There is no dearth of oxygen in the State. Zonal officers have been deployed to manage the issue.

The Centre has given approval for 300 tonnes of additional oxygen capacity to the 800 tonnes production capacity presently available in the State. Industries have assured to supply sufficient quantity of oxygen whenever required, he said.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Revenue Minister R.Ashok have held an informal meeting to review the Covid situation in Bengaluru, said the Minister.

Some of the other points made by the Minister are: Tougher measures are necessary in Bengaluru. It will be decided after the all-party meeting tomorrow. Chief Minister will take the decision after detailed discussion with leaders.

Karnataka reported 19,067 new Covid-19 cases, 4,603 discharges and 81 deaths in the last 24 hours. There are now a total of 11,61,065 positive cases, including 10,14,152 recoveries, 13,351 deaths and 1,33,543 active cases.