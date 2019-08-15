Karnataka Vikas Grameen Bank honours ‘safai karmacharis’

Karnataka Vikas Grameen Bank (KVGB), a regional rural bank headquartered in Dharwad, honoured ‘safai karmacharis’ to mark the 73rd Independence Day. Speaking at the Independence Day celebrations in Dharwad on Thursday, P Gopi Krishna, Chairman of KVGB, said ‘safai karmcharis’ are rendering selfless service to society in keeping the environment clean. Referring to the havoc created by rains in the region recently, he said these ‘safai karmcharis’ played major role by keeping the drainage system clean. Our Bureau