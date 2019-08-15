News

Karnataka Vikas Grameen Bank honours ‘safai karmacharis’

Mangaluru | Updated on August 15, 2019 Published on August 15, 2019

Karnataka Vikas Grameen Bank (KVGB), a regional rural bank headquartered in Dharwad, honoured ‘safai karmacharis’ to mark the 73rd Independence Day. Speaking at the Independence Day celebrations in Dharwad on Thursday, P Gopi Krishna, Chairman of KVGB, said ‘safai karmcharis’ are rendering selfless service to society in keeping the environment clean. Referring to the havoc created by rains in the region recently, he said these ‘safai karmcharis’ played major role by keeping the drainage system clean. Our Bureau

Published on August 15, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Bihar’s litchi farmers fight acute encephalitis syndrome rumour, seek relief