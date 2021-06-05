Karnataka's Covid positivity rate falls below 10 per cent

Karnataka's positivity rate on Saturday stood at 9.69 per cent and has fallen below 10 per cent for the first time since April 15. While the case fatality rate (CFR) for the day stood at 2.64 per cent.

In the last 24-hours, around 1,42,291 tests were conducted and 13,800 new Covid cases reported in the State. The day also saw 25,346 recoveries of which 8,852 were in Bengaluru.

The following are day-wise cases positivity rate and CFR: June 5 – 9.69 per cent (2.64 per cent), June 4 – 10.66 per cent (2.26 per cent), June 3 – 12.20 per cent (2.80 per cent), June 2 – 11.22 per cent (2.82 per cent), June 1 – 12.30 per cent (3.24 per cent) and May 31 – 13.57 per cent (2.47 per cent) May 30 – 14.68 per cent (1.87 per cent).

The State reported 365 new Covid-19 deaths, taking the total to 31,260 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. Among the districts, Bengaluru Urban saw 206 deaths and the total deaths reported so far in the city is 14,688.

Bengaluru Urban district continues to lead new cases at 2,686 and is followed by Belagavi 847, Bengaluru Rural 326 cases, Dakshina Kannada 714, Mysuru 1,155, Shivamoga 710 and Tumkuru 695.