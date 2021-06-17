Karnataka’s disgruntled MLAs meet BJP central leaders

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
It was eventful meeting for the BJP MLAs in Karnataka with national general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh.
Singh who is on three-day visit to the state to sort out the infighting in the saffron party, invited disgruntled MLAs from both camps - supporting the Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and those against - for a discussion. This led to high drama at the Kumara Krupa guest house, the venue.
The day witnessed a MLA accusing that his phone was being tapped, another furnished documents purportedly proving corruption in Yediyurappa administration and most vocal of the disgruntled being denied appointment.
Among the MLAs and ministers, who met Singh were Ministers CP Yogeeshwar, Kota Srinivas Poojary, Shashikala Jolle, B Sriramulu, Umesh Katti, and MLAs Muniratna, Roopali Nayak, Kumar Bangarappa, Harish Poonja, Masale Jayaram, and AH Vishwanath, an MLC. In all, as many as 30 legislators met the BJP national general secretary. Prominent disgruntled leader and MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, it is said was told to meet Singh in Delhi.
Later in the day, Bellad lodged a complaint with Karnataka Assembly Speaker Visweshwar Hegde Kageri and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai seeking an inquiry into phone tapping.
In the morning, Social Welfare Minister Sriramulu raised the issue of a failed promise of making him deputy chief minister.
Vishwanath demanded Yediyurappa’s ouster as the public opinion about the BJP government is negative, he claimed. It is said Vishwanath recommended a change in leadership and suggested someone from the Panchamasali Lingayat community to the post. It is also said the MLC submitted documents to prove corruption by Yediyurappa and his son BY Vijayendra, who is also BJP vice-president.
BJP general secretary CT Ravi said “Leadership confusion or problems should not be resolved on the street. The party’s parliamentary board decides it. Today’s exercise is just opinion seeking.”
He further said “Arun Singh had already made a statement on the leadership and there is no confusion about this. The disgruntled MLAs, if they are not satisfied with today’s exercise they should not give disturbing statements. Here individual interests are not important, people’s interests are important.”
Congress party in the state stepped up its attack on BJP and Yediyurappa, KPCC President DK Shivakumar said “Let the BJP take whatever decision they want regarding the CM position. Let them retain Yediyurappa or bring in Vishwanath or Eshwarappa. We are not concerned. We are clear that the administration has collapsed.
