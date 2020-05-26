Karnataka’s labour dept ties up with NGOs to provide wholesome meal, toys for migrants boarding Shramik Trains

Samsung Galaxy M21: All the battery you need
Karnataka’s Labour Department has partnered with non government organisations (NGOs) to help the Indian Railways provide meals and toys for the migrant labourers boarding Shramik Special Trains from Bengaluru.
Since May 3, the Shramik Trains have ferried over two lakh migrant labourers to their respective destinations in Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Uttara Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir.
“By running over 150 Shramik Special Trains SWR has helped over 2,00,000 stranded persons to reach home with their dear ones,” said Ashok Kumar Verma, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Bengaluru Division.
The State’s Labour Department being the key co-ordinator with South Western Railways for all trains originating from Karnataka, has roped in various NGOs such as IITians4India, United Sikhs, Mercy Mission and Azim Premji Foundation and MAARG.
Verma tweeted, “With the help of labour Department of GoK and NGOs Mercy Mission and Azim Premji Foundation we are providing wholesome meal including cooked food, fruits, water bottles, biscuits and a dry ration kit to all the passengers boarding on Shramik special trains starting from Bengaluru.”
He added “We are also providing another small pack for emergencies. The second pack has 200ml water bottles 4no, 2 Maza tetra packets, 2 buns, 4 pineapple, 4 laddu, 1 mixer packet sponsored by IITinas4India /United Sikhs.”
While packing lunch kits for travelling migrants, local delicacies were not missed. Food for trains towards Bihar and Jharkhand were sponsored by ABEM NGO. “Ganthavya Saathi Aahar contained - Litti 4 Pc+onion+green chilli (popular Bihar delicacy) Bun 4 pc, Maaza juice 2, Tetrapacks Biscuits 1 Pack, Papdi Namkin 250g, Banana 2 pc and 2 chocolates,” tweeted Verma.
Another NGO MAARG sponsored Channapatna Toys for travelling children.
Under the ‘putbackthesmile’, Bengaluru division of South Western Railway on distributed over 700 Channapatna toys to children of migrant workers who left Bengaluru by Shramik trains so far.
Channapatna toys which has GI (geographical indications) is safe as it is made of wood and natural colours. The initiative of the railways also supports local business of crafts persons and artists.
“We thank NGO MAARG for sponsoring the #Channapatnatoys for kids going on five Shramik special trains from Bangalore to Bihar. We are trying to #putbackthesmile on the faces of young kids,” tweeted the DRM Bengaluru.
