Karnataka’s transport undertakings suffer revenue loss of ₹816.23 cr

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on April 22, 2020 Published on April 22, 2020

Karnataka’s four road transport undertakings — KSRTC, NWKRTC, NEKRTC and BMTC — have suffered a revenue loss of ₹816.23 crore since the imposition of the Covid-19 lockdown.

The State’s transport undertakings suffered revenue loss due to the lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19 and keeping the interests of travelling public.

Corporation-wise revenue loss is as follows: KSRTC ₹314.89 crore, NWKRTC ₹172 crore, NEKRTC ₹180 crore and BMTC ₹149.34 crore.

