Karti appears before CBI for questioning; dubs cash-for-visa scam probe “bogus”

Congress parliamentarian Karti Chidambaram on Thursday joined the CBI investigation into cash-for-visa scam but said that he was a victim of the central government's "poltical vendata". He also dubbed the probe as "bogus" even though the CBI has charged him of taking ₹50 lakh to arrange 265 project visas for Chinese nationals during his father P Chidambaram's stint as union home minister in 2011.

The Lok Sabha MP from Sivaganga claimed innocence as he stated that he has not facilitated a single visa for anyone. "If they call me again, I will appear again, but this is of no consequence to me. This is a bogus case and bogus investigation. They always treat me with courtesy but there is nothing to ask me. That's the whole point," he told reporters after emerging from the CBI headquarters in CGO Complex area of the national capital.

On a query if the case was borne out of any political witch hunt, the opposition leader said "Absolutely".

He , however, was granted relief by the Rouse Avenue Court Thursday which gave him interim protection from arrest till May 30. Apart from the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a money laundering case in the cash-for-visa scam to probe proceeds of the crime