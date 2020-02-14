News

Karti Chidambaram allowed to travel abroad

PTI New Delhi | Updated on February 14, 2020 Published on February 14, 2020

Karti Chidambaram. File photo   -  THE HINDU

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed Karti Chidambaram, who is facing criminal cases being probed by the ED and CBI, to travel to the UK and France this month for attending a tennis tournament.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde permitted Karti Chidambaram to travel abroad from February 14 to 28 subject to compliance of conditions imposed earlier.

The apex court had earlier allowed Karti, the son of Congress leader P Chidambaram, permission to travel abroad after depositing ₹10 crore with the secretary general of the Supreme Court.

