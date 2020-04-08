Karti Chidambaram takes a dig at Jairam Ramesh over suspension of MPLADS

Allowing glaciers to retreat will be nothing less than a Himalayan blunder
A shrinking glacial mass could compromise our water and energy security, cautions a TERI study
It is an open spat between two MPs from Congress—one from Lok Sabha and the other from Rajya Sabha.
Jairam Ramesh tweeted saying he welcomed the government’s decision to temporarily suspend the MPLADS (MP Local Area Development Scheme) for the years 2020-21 and 2021-22. Under the scheme, all members of both houses of the Parliament get ₹5 crore a year to develop their constituencies.
“I have been arguing for long that the approximtely ₹7,000 crore given to MPs and MLAs annually for development works should be used as corpus for state funding of elections,” Jairam Ramesh, Congress MP in the Rajya Sabha, tweeted, in response to the Centre’s tweet mentioning the suspension of the scheme, so that the money could be used to fight the coronavirus outbreak.
Karti Chidambaram, son of former finance minister and Congress MP in Rajya Sabha, P Chidambaram, replied to Jairam Ramesh’s tweet saying, “this can only be stated by someone who has never faced a direct election and has no constituents to answer to.”
Jairam Ramesh has always been a Rajya Sabha MP.
Congress Lok Sabha MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor, has re-tweeted Karti Chidambaram’s tweet.
When reached by BusinessLine, Jairam Ramesh refused to comment on the junior Chidambaram’s tweet.
However, the tweeterati is abuzz over the exchange, with most people siding with Jairam Ramesh and criticizing Chidambaram. Several have pointed out that the former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, from the Congress party himself never faced an election. Others have pointed out that the MPLADS money could be used to buy test kits for coronavirus; one calculated that 12 crore kits could be bought for ₹7,000 crore.
A few, however, supported Karti Chidambaram’s view. One of them on twitter, who goes by the name Dikshit Doshi, said that a MP should not have to run to NGOs or Trusts for small works in his constituency, adding that the MPLADS funds are all well accounted for.
A shrinking glacial mass could compromise our water and energy security, cautions a TERI study
Urban waste pickers deliver an essential service without government support or recognition
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
The recent pandemic has caught everyone by surprise. It’s effects have already demolished the revenues of the ...
Can states provide MGNREGA workers for support?
Interest on the EPF account balance is credited annually after the end of the financial year, generally, at ...
Amid all the turmoil in the market, the Hindustan Unilever (HUL) stock hit a 52-week high of ₹2,323.45 last ...
Even as otherequity schemes plummeted, pharma MFs contained the fall to a large extent
The havoc wreaked by Covid-19 is still to be measured, but its disruptive impact on industry and livelihoods ...
As the world ponders the shape that a post-Covid-19 world will take, there is little doubt that much pain lies ...
The Clinician scientist on vaccines being tested for Covid-19, and whether a lockdown is really what India ...
As residents stay indoors and migrants leave for their home towns, Delhi looks like a ghost town
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...