Kauvery Group of Hospitals rope in MS Dhoni as brand ambassador

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on August 18, 2021

MD of the institution, Manivannan Selvaraj, compares Dhoni’s journey to heights from humble beginnings to Kauvery's journey to success

Kauvery Group of Hospitals has roped in former Indian skipper and captain of IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, as its brand ambassador.

“Dhoni, who rose from a smaller town and achieved greater heights is similar to Kauvery's journey. We started with a 30-bed hospital in Trichy and now we are a 1,500-bed strong group with branches across Tamil Nadu and Bengaluru, working towards the mission of delivering quality healthcare at affordable cost,” Manivannan Selvaraj, MD, Kauvery Group of Hospitals said in a press statement.

“Kauvery Group of Hospitals has been offering exemplary medical services over two decades, with paramount focus on patient care and satisfaction. I am glad to be associated with one of the most trusted and reputed healthcare brands,” the statement quoted MS Dhoni as saying.

