Surgeon Vice Admiral Kavita Sahai on Monday took charge as Director General of Medical Services (Navy), just weeks after the Ministry of Defence (MoD) appointed the first female officer as the Director General of Armed Forces Medical Services.

Before taking charge as the DGMS(Navy), Surgeon Sahai was the first woman Commandant of AMC Centre & College, Lucknow, and O i/C Records, said the Ministry of Defence officials. She is also the first woman officer to be elected as Col Commandant of the Army Medical Corps.

An alumnus of the prestigious Armed Forces Medical College in Pune, the Ministry stated Surgeon Vice Admiral Sahai has specialised in pathology and super specialised in oncopathology from the AIIMS, New Delhi.

She has been a Professor and head of the Department, of Lab Sciences at AHRR Army Hospital (Research And Referral) and Base Hospital Delhi Cant (BHDC), the Ministry pointed out. She has also been a Professor at Dept of Pathology, AFMC, Pune.

She has a special interest in Medical Education and was awarded the prestigious Foundation for Advancement of International Medical Education and Research (FAIMER) Fellowship for the advancement of Med Education from Philadelphia, USA in 2013-14.

In recognition of her distinguished Service, the Flag Officer has been awarded the Sena Medal in 2024 and the Vishisht Seva Medal in 2018 and has been Commended by the Chief of the Army Staff twice in 2008 ND 2012 and the GOC-in-C (WC) in 2010.