Kalvakuntla Kavitha, daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao who is facing Enforcement Directorate probe in the Delhi liquor policy scam, has alleged the Central agency of maligning her by making insinuations against her.

In a two-page letter to Jogender, Assistant Director of the ED, on Tuesday, she said the directorate had alleged that she had changed phones several times, implying that she had destroyed evidence in the case. Surrendering relevant old phones to the directorate, she alleged that the agency had summoned her only in March 2023 though the original case was booked on November 2022. She alleges that seizing a woman’s phone (the ED took her phone on the first day of her interrogation early this month) violates the right to privacy.

“It is baffling to note how, why, and under what circumstances the agency made such allegations when I was not summoned or asked any questions whatsoever,” she said in the letter.

“The deliberate leakage of the false accusation to the public has led to a political slugfest, wherein my political adversaries have been flaunting the accusations that I destroyed evidence,” she said.

“It is causing great harm to my reputation, and attempting to defame me, my political party,” she said.

“It is unfortunate that a premier agency like the Enforcement Directorate becoming a privy and party to these acts and sabotaging and sacrificing its sacrosanct duty of free and fair investigation at the altar of vested political interest,” she said.

“I tender all these phones so as to dispel any notion or adverse impression that the agency is trying to create,” she said.

Kavitha, an MLC in Telangana’s Upper House, was summoned twice by the ED in the last 10 days in New Delhi, grilling her on her alleged role in the liquor policy scam.

