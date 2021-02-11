News

Kazakhstan Ambassador, NMDC discuss collaboration

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on February 11, 2021 Published on February 11, 2021

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to India Yerlan Alimbayev discussed collaboration opportunities in mining during his visit to NMDC today.

At the iron ore mining navaratna public sector company, he met with Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC, Amitava Mukherjee, Director (Finance), and Somnath Nandi, Director (Technical) and discussed ways to leverage NMDC’s capabilities to strengthen the Kazakh mining industry, including strengthening partnership, according to a NMDC statement.

Kazakhstan is one of the 10 leading countries in the world for mineral reserves. It is currently the world’s leading producer of uranium, and possesses vast reserves of chrome, copper, manganese, iron, lead, and zinc, according to official estimates.

NMDC Ltd
Kazakhstan
