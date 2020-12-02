KCCI asks Karnataka govt to accelerate IT park project in Mangaluru

The Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has urged the Karnataka government to accelerate the establishment of an IT (information technology) park in Mangaluru.

In a memorandum to CN Ashwath Narayan, Karnataka Minister for Higher Education, IT & BT, the industry body said this infrastructure has become all the more important post-Covid as large IT industries are planning to open offices in more locations.

Isaac Vas, President of KCCI, said that KCCI has prepared a detailed project report (DPR) on the IT park. As per the DPR and the financial feasibility report, the total cost of the first phase is estimated at ₹60 crore with a seat capacity of 2,500 persons.

Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd has already earmarked the land for the IT park, he said. KCCI has requested MSCL (Mangaluru Smart City Ltd) to develop the project with KEONICS on a revenue sharing model.

He said the industry expects full support from the Karnataka government and Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) for the development of the project and also to avail maximum tax concessions/subsidies, as the Karnataka government is holding 50 per cent stake in MSCL, and MCC holding the balance 50 per cent stake in MSCL. Karnataka government and MSCL be defined, he said.

KCCI has proposed MSCL to be the project implementing agency and headed by the District-in-charge Secretary. This would make the implementation and operation of the project more efficient and successful, he said.

Stating that the heads of IT industry in Dakshina Kannada have been involved in every stage of planning and design of the project, he said they have assured maximum utilisation of IT park which will be a catalyst for the development of entire IT ecosystem in Mangaluru.