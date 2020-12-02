KCCI asks Karnataka govt to accelerate IT park project in Mangaluru

LG Velvet: Good phone with a curious accessory
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
The Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has urged the Karnataka government to accelerate the establishment of an IT (information technology) park in Mangaluru.
In a memorandum to CN Ashwath Narayan, Karnataka Minister for Higher Education, IT & BT, the industry body said this infrastructure has become all the more important post-Covid as large IT industries are planning to open offices in more locations.
Isaac Vas, President of KCCI, said that KCCI has prepared a detailed project report (DPR) on the IT park. As per the DPR and the financial feasibility report, the total cost of the first phase is estimated at ₹60 crore with a seat capacity of 2,500 persons.
Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd has already earmarked the land for the IT park, he said. KCCI has requested MSCL (Mangaluru Smart City Ltd) to develop the project with KEONICS on a revenue sharing model.
He said the industry expects full support from the Karnataka government and Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) for the development of the project and also to avail maximum tax concessions/subsidies, as the Karnataka government is holding 50 per cent stake in MSCL, and MCC holding the balance 50 per cent stake in MSCL. Karnataka government and MSCL be defined, he said.
KCCI has proposed MSCL to be the project implementing agency and headed by the District-in-charge Secretary. This would make the implementation and operation of the project more efficient and successful, he said.
Stating that the heads of IT industry in Dakshina Kannada have been involved in every stage of planning and design of the project, he said they have assured maximum utilisation of IT park which will be a catalyst for the development of entire IT ecosystem in Mangaluru.
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
This project sets up libraries in far-flung areas of the country
Santosh Barik and his family — his wife, parents and two sisters — have been farm labourers in his village in ...
Women artisans start their own producer companies to shape lifestyle products
Expansion plans in the East, where supply is in excess, and UAE operations are a concern
The vacation ownership provider has done well amidst the pandemic, unlike many others in the hospitality ...
Investors with a short term perspective can buy the stock of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals at current ...
₹1433 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1420140014461460 Fresh short position can be initiated with a stiff ...
The new heroes in town are businesspeople, at least in a new crop of biopics emerging from the Indian film ...
Remembering David Lean’s Brief Encounter, its haunting music and portrayal of illicit, impassioned love
The author of The Pull of the Stars, a novel based on the Spanish flu, on the perpetual lure of history and ...
As her political secretary, Ahmed Patel turned Sonia Gandhi into a powerful and confident leader who could ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...