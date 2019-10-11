KCMA office-bearers for 2019-20

P Subraya Pai of the Vittal-based Shree Venkateshwara Processors has been unanimously elected as the President of Karnataka Cashew Manufacturers’ Association (KCMA) for 2019-20. The other office-bearers for 2019-20 are: Santhosh D’Silva (Vice-President), M Tukaram Prabhu (Treasurer), Vittalroy Kamath (Secretary) and K Prasad Kamath (Joint-Secretary). The following were elected to the managing committee of KCMA for 2019-20: Satish Pai, K Pramod Kamath, D Gopinath Kamath, KS Balram, Valerian Lobo, AK Rao, T Varadaraj Pai, S Vittal Bhaktha, Ashok Kamath, P Ganesh Kamath, Umesh Rao, B Nagaraj Kamath, Uday Kumar Hegde, Amith Pai, Srinivas Hegde, Mithun Nayak, Yogish Mallya, Bharath Hegde, Gopinath Bhat, Krishna KN, and Dileep G.