News

KCMA office-bearers for 2019-20

Our Bureau Mangaluru | Updated on October 11, 2019 Published on October 11, 2019

P Subraya Pai of the Vittal-based Shree Venkateshwara Processors has been unanimously elected as the President of Karnataka Cashew Manufacturers’ Association (KCMA) for 2019-20. The other office-bearers for 2019-20 are: Santhosh D’Silva (Vice-President), M Tukaram Prabhu (Treasurer), Vittalroy Kamath (Secretary) and K Prasad Kamath (Joint-Secretary). The following were elected to the managing committee of KCMA for 2019-20: Satish Pai, K Pramod Kamath, D Gopinath Kamath, KS Balram, Valerian Lobo, AK Rao, T Varadaraj Pai, S Vittal Bhaktha, Ashok Kamath, P Ganesh Kamath, Umesh Rao, B Nagaraj Kamath, Uday Kumar Hegde, Amith Pai, Srinivas Hegde, Mithun Nayak, Yogish Mallya, Bharath Hegde, Gopinath Bhat, Krishna KN, and Dileep G.

Published on October 11, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
UK to issue commemorative coin in honour of Mahatma Gandhi