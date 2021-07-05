KCR announces old-age pension for those above 57 years from August

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has announced that the State will provide old-age pension to people aged above 57 years from August 2021, an assurance he had given during the 2018 elections.

Under the Aasara scheme, thus far, people above 65 were extended pension benefits. With this announcement, those above 57 years will get old-age pensions from next month.

Krishna water issue: Telangana to oppose Rayalaseema lift irrigation project

He also outlined a plan to launch a ₹5-lakh life insurance scheme for weavers against accidental death.

Telangana IT, industries sectors buck Covid, show growth

Speaking after inaugurating the Integrated District Collectorate Complex at Sircilla on Sunday, the Chief Minister said the government plans to spend ₹45,000 crore for empowerment of the Dalits in the State over the next five years under the Chief Minister’s Dalit Empowerment scheme.

Harnessing water judiciously

During his tour of Rajanna Sircilla district, the Chief Minister inaugurated several projects, including an Institute of Driving, Training and Research (IDTR), the double bedroom dignity housing project at Mandepalli village in Sircilla constituency, the government nursing college at Sircilla, a modern agriculture market yard at Sardapur village on the outskirts of Sircilla, and the Integrated District Collectorate Complex.

Talking of various development schemes and the progress the State has made in the irrigation sector, including harnessing Godavari water with the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project, he called upon officials to judiciously utilise water.

He said that proposals were being prepared for development of Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple at Vemulawada.