KCR announces old-age pension for those above 57 years from August

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has announced that the State will provide old-age pension to people aged above 57 years from August 2021, an assurance he had given during the 2018 elections.
Under the Aasara scheme, thus far, people above 65 were extended pension benefits. With this announcement, those above 57 years will get old-age pensions from next month.
Krishna water issue: Telangana to oppose Rayalaseema lift irrigation project
He also outlined a plan to launch a ₹5-lakh life insurance scheme for weavers against accidental death.
Telangana IT, industries sectors buck Covid, show growth
Speaking after inaugurating the Integrated District Collectorate Complex at Sircilla on Sunday, the Chief Minister said the government plans to spend ₹45,000 crore for empowerment of the Dalits in the State over the next five years under the Chief Minister’s Dalit Empowerment scheme.
During his tour of Rajanna Sircilla district, the Chief Minister inaugurated several projects, including an Institute of Driving, Training and Research (IDTR), the double bedroom dignity housing project at Mandepalli village in Sircilla constituency, the government nursing college at Sircilla, a modern agriculture market yard at Sardapur village on the outskirts of Sircilla, and the Integrated District Collectorate Complex.
Talking of various development schemes and the progress the State has made in the irrigation sector, including harnessing Godavari water with the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project, he called upon officials to judiciously utilise water.
He said that proposals were being prepared for development of Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple at Vemulawada.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
The MCA allowing companies to conduct annual general meetings online is an opportunity for you, as an ...
Near-term supports are at 15,635 and 15,500, which could buttress the index if corrective decline occurs
If sitting on hefty gains, it is prudent to book some profits but re-investing them is key as well
Investors with a high-risk appetite can consider subscribing to the issue
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
Five poems from Sudeep Sen’s new collection of poetry, prose and photography
Euro 2020 is on. This week’s quiz is all about the premier tournament and its storied history
There is no reason why the menstrual cup — a cost-effective, liberating and safe product for managing women’s ...
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...