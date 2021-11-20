KCR demands MSP law, withdrawal of Power Bill

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has demanded the Centre to enact a law to ensure minimum support price (MSP).

He said it was important to have an MSP law to ensure remunerative prices for farmers and achieve 'atma nirbhar krishi'.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, he demanded the Centre to withdraw the Electricity Amendment Bill which will go against the interests of the States and farmers.

"We are providing free power to farmers for 24 hours for the last seven years. The bill, if passed, will force to install meters. This will go against the interests of farmers," he said.

"If you want, you can implement it in the BJP-ruled States. Don't force it on the States that don't want it," he said.

Ex-gratia

Expressing solidarity with the farmers who fought against the three farm laws, he announced an ex-gratia of ₹3 lakh to each of the kin of the 700 farmers that died during the year-long struggle.

" Saying a mere sorry is not enough. The Union Government should give a compensation of ₹25 lakh to the kin (of farmers)," he said.