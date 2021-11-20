KCR demands MSP law, withdrawal of Power Bill

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has demanded the Centre to enact a law to ensure minimum support price (MSP).
He said it was important to have an MSP law to ensure remunerative prices for farmers and achieve 'atma nirbhar krishi'.
Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, he demanded the Centre to withdraw the Electricity Amendment Bill which will go against the interests of the States and farmers.
"We are providing free power to farmers for 24 hours for the last seven years. The bill, if passed, will force to install meters. This will go against the interests of farmers," he said.
"If you want, you can implement it in the BJP-ruled States. Don't force it on the States that don't want it," he said.
Expressing solidarity with the farmers who fought against the three farm laws, he announced an ex-gratia of ₹3 lakh to each of the kin of the 700 farmers that died during the year-long struggle.
" Saying a mere sorry is not enough. The Union Government should give a compensation of ₹25 lakh to the kin (of farmers)," he said.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
We demystify the world of government securities for retail investors looking at the opportunity
How it fares compared to existing investment platforms that facilitate retail investments in G-secs
A head and shoulder pattern on the chart does not rule out the danger of a steeper fall
Past credit events have taught us that even the highest AAA ratings must be taken with a pinch of salt
Biji Kurien shows how MBAs can be successful at the top in a long and glittering career
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Chef-entrepreneur Anahita Dhondy’s memoir-cum-cookbook, The Parsi Kitchen, is a flavoursome and satiating read
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...