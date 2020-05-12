KCR questions AP move to take up lift irrigation scheme on Srisailam project

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has expressed concern over Andhra Pradesh’s decision to construct a new lift irrigation scheme to tap Krishna water from Srisailam Project.

He said the move was highly objectionable and is against the AP State Reorganization Act. Telangan will oppose the move and initiate legal proceedings.

The Chief Minister instructed officials concerned to file a complaint against the decision in the Krishna Water Management Board.

KCR said that taking an unilateral decision on the inter-state Srisailam project water issue and planning a new project without the consent from the Apex Committee was a mistake by the neighbouring State. He made it clear Telangana will oppose the move without any compromise.

Andhra Pradesh has issued orders to construct a lift-Irrigation project to pump up 3 TMC of water from the Srisailam project.

The Chief Minister, who held a high-level review meeting here late on Monday, said “The AP State Reorganization Act had clearly stipulated that if new irrigation projects are planned in AP or Telangana, they should get clearance from the Apex Committee. But AP did not get any approval from the Apex Committee. Srisailam project is AP and Telangana state’s combined project. Water from these projects should be utilised by both the States.,” he said.

“If Krishna water is diverted by the AP government, then united Palamuru, Nalgonda, Rangareddy districts will face water crisis for both drinking and agriculture purposes. Hence, we will file a complaint with the KRMB to issue directives to stop the project,” he said.

“Telangana had extended a friendly hand to the AP stating that river waters should be utilised for the benefit of farmers in both the states setting aside all the differences, disputes of the past. I have taken the initiative by saying there should not be any ego or water basin problems in utilising the water. It is painful that despite this, Andhra Pradesh has declared a new scheme unilaterally. This has dented the spirit of mutual cooperation,” he said.

KCR instructed officials to approach the Supreme Court on the matter as there was delay in the Brajesh Kumar Tribunal.