KCR takes stock of Kaleshwaram project progress, directs officials to fill up all barrages

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has directed irrigation officials to prepare project-wise operational guidelines and to fill up all barrages before summer, after visiting the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project sites on Tuesday.

Expressing happiness over the project progress and water being pumped into reservoirs/barrages, he instructed the officials concerned to fill them all up.

On Tuesday, the CM, along with his wife Shobha, visited the Laxmi Barrage constructed at Medigadda and paid tributes to the Godavari waters.

“The Telangana farming community has faced hardships for decades. We had resolved that once the Telangana State is formed, farmers should get adequate water supply for two crops. We have strategised for the construction of a barrage at a point after rivers Godavari and Pranahita join so that more water for more time can be pumped,” he said.

In a statement made after the site visit, Rao said: “After a technical survey, it was decided to construct a barrage at Medigadda point. We have estimated that with 16.17 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) storage capacity, if the barrage is constructed on a 100 MT height, water can be pumped for seven months in a year. Construction has progressed as planned. Pumping is underway without any problem.

“Arrangements are being made to supply water to Nizam Sagar from Kaleshwaram. If need be, water will be pumped to the Sriram Sagar project from Kaleshwaram. The Kaleshwaram project has redrawn the irrigation map of Telangana.”