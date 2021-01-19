KCR takes stock of Kaleshwaram project progress, directs officials to fill up all barrages

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has directed irrigation officials to prepare project-wise operational guidelines and to fill up all barrages before summer, after visiting the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project sites on Tuesday.
Expressing happiness over the project progress and water being pumped into reservoirs/barrages, he instructed the officials concerned to fill them all up.
On Tuesday, the CM, along with his wife Shobha, visited the Laxmi Barrage constructed at Medigadda and paid tributes to the Godavari waters.
“The Telangana farming community has faced hardships for decades. We had resolved that once the Telangana State is formed, farmers should get adequate water supply for two crops. We have strategised for the construction of a barrage at a point after rivers Godavari and Pranahita join so that more water for more time can be pumped,” he said.
In a statement made after the site visit, Rao said: “After a technical survey, it was decided to construct a barrage at Medigadda point. We have estimated that with 16.17 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) storage capacity, if the barrage is constructed on a 100 MT height, water can be pumped for seven months in a year. Construction has progressed as planned. Pumping is underway without any problem.
“Arrangements are being made to supply water to Nizam Sagar from Kaleshwaram. If need be, water will be pumped to the Sriram Sagar project from Kaleshwaram. The Kaleshwaram project has redrawn the irrigation map of Telangana.”
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Antrix should adopt a different tactic than merely fighting over jurisdiction: Experts
Invest in relationships, enterprise, behaviour, effort and learning
From different types of osmoses to new membranes, researchers have come up with ways of drawing water
Will a stock continue its current trend or will it reverse? We tell you how you can read chart patterns to ...
₹1483 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1465145015001510 Fresh short positions can be initiated with stop-loss at ...
Bucking the overall market trend, the stock of Capri Global Capital Limited (CGCL) gained on Monday and ...
Most AMCs have been sending out cryptic e-mails. We tell you how to read between the lines
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
Writer Narendra’s latest book, rich with vignettes from Bastar and his native village in Uttar Pradesh, ...
On the eve of his 86th birthday, a peek into an interview-based book that reveals the actor’s many moods, ...
Forget the tuna. The island nation will keep you full and happy with coconut, koftas and jasmine
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...