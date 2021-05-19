KCR visits Gandhi Hospital

KP Namboodri’s: God’s own tooth powder
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
For the first time after the Covid-19 pandemic hit the State in March last year, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has paid a visit to the Gandhi Hospital, the designated nodal hospital to treat Covid-19 patients from across the State.
He visited the Emergency, ICU and outpatient facilities and interacted with the patients and doctors.
Telangana extends lockdown till May 30
The Chief Minister’s visit to Gandhi Hospital comes on the heels of the ouster of Medical and Health Minister Eatala Rajender early this month.
The Chief Minister has kept the Medical and Health portfolio with himself and directed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to closely monitor the Covid situation and take appropriate measures.
Telangana CM initiates moves to augment oxygen capacity in the State
The State, which is witnessing more recoveries than new positive cases in the last one week, has decided to extend the lockdown till May 30. The lockdown, imposed on May 12, is relaxed between 6 am and 10 am every day.
The State wants to restrict the movement of people from high-incidence States such as Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.
The State reported 27 deaths and 3,982 new cases (on testing 71,616 samples) on Tuesday. It registered 5,182 recoveries on Tuesday. It now has 48,110 active cases.
