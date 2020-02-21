KDHP’s Old Railway Garden in Munnar finds mention in BBC series

The Old Railway Garden of Munnar in Kerala, owned by KDHP Company, has found a mention in BBC’s television documentary series by Monty Don, Around the World in 80 Gardens.

The garden is located right next to the Ripple Tea Chai Bazar outlet at the headquarters of KDHP in the heart of Munnar town. Several decades ago, it used to serve as a station for Kundaly Valley Light Railway.

The area is in full bloom now and tourists and visitors to the hill station are always greeted by the sight of a pretty garden right as they enter Munnar town, said KDHP.

The KDHP building and the garden attached to it are located at the confluence point of the three rivers of Munnar and have always stood as an icon for the popular hill station, it added.