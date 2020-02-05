Kejriwal calls Amit Shah to an open ‘debate on any issue’

Flight jargon
Unruly passenger: A passenger who fails to respect the rules of conduct at an airport or on board an aircraft ...
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal welcomed the Centre’s decision to form a trust to build a Ram temple in Ayodhya.
Talking to reporters here on Wednesday, he said “Some people are asking about the timing. There is no right time for good work. Let’s make announcements for good work. I want them to make more announcements today as well as tomorrow and there is no problem.” He was responding to a question whether the announcement is made with an eye on the February 8 polls.
He invited the Union Home Minister Amit Shah for a debate on any issue.
“I want to invite Amit Shah-ji with an open mind and honesty for a debate on any issue before the people of Delhi to make democracy strong.... He can decide the time and place for the debate,” he said.
The Delhi Chief Minister asked the BJP to reveal the name of its Chief Ministerial candidate.
“I ask Amit Shah that if his party does not want to declare the name its chief ministerial candidate, he should at least tell the names of the likely candidates. Whether Smriti Irani, Manoj Tiwari, Vijay Goel, Hardeep Singh Puri are the likely chief ministerial candidates,” he said. “You (Shah) are telling people that the Centre has abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution and paved the way for the construction of a Ram temple. People have already voted you (BJP) to power for this (in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls),” he added.
