Kejriwal calls emergency meeting to tackle air pollution in Delhi

PTI New Delhi | Updated on November 13, 2021

Apex court asks Centre and Delhi government to take immediate steps to curb pollution

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday called an emergency meeting to tackle severe air pollution in the city, with the Supreme Court asking authorities to take immediate measures.

The meeting, to be held at 5 pm, will be attended by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Environment Minister Gopal Rai and Delhi Chief Secretary, officials said.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court termed the rise in air pollution in Delhi-NCR as an “emergency situation”, stressing that crucial measures need to be taken.

The apex court also took note of opening of schools in Delhi and asked authorities to take immediate measures like putting vehicles off road and clamping lockdown in Delhi.

It asked the Centre and the Delhi government to take immediate steps to curb pollution and report back on Monday.

Published on November 13, 2021

