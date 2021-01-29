News

Kejriwal extends support to farmers, says their demands are valid

PTI New Delhi | Updated on January 29, 2021 Published on January 29, 2021

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Attempts to discredit farmers completely wrong, tweets Delhi Chief Minister

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the AAP fully backs the ongoing protest of farmers, calling their demands valid and attempts to discredit them completely wrong.

Kejriwal was responding to a tweet from an unverified account of farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, in which he had thanked him for making arrangements at the border for farmers.

"Rakesh ji, we are fully with the farmers. Your demands are valid. It is completely wrong to discredit the farmers' movement, calling the farmers as traitors and making false cases against the farmer leaders, who have been agitating peacefully for so many days," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also visited the Ghazipur border, where farmers are protesting against the agri laws, to check the arrangements made by the Delhi government.

The Ghaziabad administration late Thursday night gave an ultimatum to the agitating farmers to vacate the UP Gate protest site, but Tikait remained adamant, saying he would commit suicide but won't end the stir.

Hundreds of Bharatiya Kisan Union members stayed put on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway early on Friday, notwithstanding the Ghaziabad administration's ultimatum to vacate the UP Gate protest site.

Published on January 29, 2021
