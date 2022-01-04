Kejriwal tests positive for Covid

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and isolated himself at home.

The Chief Minister urged people who came in contact with him in the last few days to quarantine and get tested.

"I have tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch wid (with) me in last few days, kindly isolate urself (yourself) and get urself tested," Kejriwal tweeted.