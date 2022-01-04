News

Kejriwal tests positive for Covid

PTI New Delhi | Updated on January 04, 2022

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressing a press conference in New Delhi   -  PTI

The Delhi Chief Minister who has mild symptoms, has isolated himself at home

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and isolated himself at home.

The Chief Minister urged people who came in contact with him in the last few days to quarantine and get tested.

"I have tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch wid (with) me in last few days, kindly isolate urself (yourself) and get urself tested," Kejriwal tweeted.

Published on January 04, 2022

