Kejriwal warns of action against hospitals involved in black marketing of beds

Delhi government on Saturday said strict action would be taken against those hospitals that are involved in the black marketing of beds.

“Hospitals are for treating the patients. Today we are issuing an order as per which hospitals cannot deny admitting suspect covid-19 patients. They have to admit the patient and also ensure proper treatment,” said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

There are total 42 labs including private and government labs. Out of which 36 labs are working very efficiently and remaining have been given a warning, he added.

Delhi government has also appointed a medical professional in the hospitals that are treating corona patients.

“The medical professional will provide all the necessary information regarding availability of beds in the hospitals to the needy with the help of corona app and also help in admitting the patients in the hospitals,” said Kejriwal.

Earlier this week, Delhi government has launched Delhi corona app to track the availability of hospital beds and ventilators for Covid-19 patients.

Besides app, a website has also been created for the same purpose.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal on Monday has asked for suggestions on whether to open the borders of national capital or not. The last date for sending in the suggestions was June 6 till 5 pm.

Delhi border remained close this week and the movement of essential items was allowed.