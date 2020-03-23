Kejriwal warns of stringent action against those breaking lockdown

As the coronavirus pandemic is on a rise in India, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday requested citizens in the capital to follow lockdown norms strictly.

“Stringent actions would be taken against those who do not follow the norms of lockdown in Delhi. Everybody is requested to stay at home tomorrow. Coronavirus can be defeated if we put up a united fight,” said Kejriwal.

Employees of Delhi Jal Board, Electricity Board, hospitals and other essential services faced problems reaching their place of work on Monday as there were fewer than normal DTC bus services. Therefore, from tomorrow 50 per cent of DTC fleet will remain operational, he added. He also requested landlords to not take rent from their tenants as this is the time when people need to help each other.

Budget presented

Presenting the Budget for the State, Delhi’s Finance Minister Manish Sisodia proposed a budget of ₹65,000 crore for financial year 2020-21. The government allocated ₹7,704 crore for the health sector, ₹724 crore for new hospitals and ₹365 crore for more mohalla clinics and polyclinics.

“₹100 crore is being allocated for the facility of digital classes in every government school and as many as 145 new “School of Excellence” in Delhi in coming year,” said Sisodia.

The Delhi government will also open 17 new schools in the next financial year and Delhi’s own board of education would be set up.

“Happiness Class and Entrepreneurship curriculum and Desh Bhakti course will be promoted. Newspaper will be made available for senior classes. Children will be trained to speak in English,” said Sisodia.