Kerala adds 4,650 fresh coronavirus cases

Kerala on Saturday registered 4,650 new COVID-19 cases and 13 related deaths taking the total number of those affected in the state by the deadly virus to 10.30 lakh.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said thestate has tested 65,968 samples in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate was 7.06 per cent.
Till now, 1.09 crore samples have been tested by the state.
"Out of the total cases reported today, 76 reached the state from outside while 4,253 contracted the disease through their contacts.
The sources of infection of 295 are yet to be traced.
Twenty six health workers are also among the infected," Vijayan said in a press meet.
Meanwhile, 5,841 people recuperated from the disease on Saturday taking the total recoveries in the state to 9,67,630.
Currently, there are 58,606 people are under treatment in the state.
There are 2,47,780 people under observation in the state out of which 8,989 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.
Among the districts, Kozhikode reported 602 cases, the highest in the state, followed by Ernakulam with 564 cases, Malappuram with 529 cases and Thrissur with 503 cases.
Eight regions were removed while three were added to the list of hot spots taking its total number to 366.
