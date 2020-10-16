Kerala CM rolls out water taxi service in Alappuzha

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: Style and substance
This new entry model is probably what the Doc would have prescribed to put the pandemic’s impact behind us
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has ‘virtually’ launched water taxi and a catamaran boat service of the State Water Transport Department in Alappuzha.
Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said traffic congestion on roads and pollution would encourage more people to use water transport. The government was committed to complete the Kovalam-Kasaragod waterway, he said.
According to SWTD officials the tariff for the service had been fixed at ₹750 for 30 minutes and ₹1,500 per hour. SWTD plans to launch a total of four water taxis at a cost of ₹3.14 crore. The location and launch of the rest of the three boats will be decided later.
The water taxi, a catamaran diesel-powered craft, with a seating capacity for 10 passengers, can cruise at a maximum speed of 19 knots (35 km/hour).
The vessel has been constructed by Kochi-based Navgathi Marine Design and Constructions Private Limited, which built the country’s first solar ferry, Aditya. The boat comes with a 250-horse power outboard diesel engine imported from Sweden.
Besides, it has an electric power steering and solar panel atop to provide enough electric energy to fulfil all the power requirements, including lights, fan and control system.
Shaji V Nair, Director, SWTD, said that the department is in the process of launching one more water taxi service in Kochi by next month. It will have solar panels on the roof to provide energy for the electrical components.
There are also plans to launch a solar powered tourist boat in Kochi by December. The catamaran vessel will be airconditioned and have an upper deck for guests to have a view of the backwaters, he said.
This new entry model is probably what the Doc would have prescribed to put the pandemic’s impact behind us
A few weeks ago we were asking folks at Rolls-Royce about why we don’t get to see one of their cars in a race ...
Beautifully designed, slim, and sporting a good set of cameras at an affordable price
This latest Mi Band can rival any smartwatch in terms of the number of features it offers
Keeping the time horizon of your investment in mind, you can use charts to identify patterns that can suggest ...
Most of us aspire for a bigger house. But how feasible is it? Here is a case study
I am a regular subscriber of The Hindu BusinessLine . I have query regarding ITR-2 Excel form provided by the ...
₹1169 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1155114011851200 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...