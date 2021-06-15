News

Kerala event management body conducts Covid vaccination drive

Our Bureau Kochi | Updated on June 15, 2021

Event Management Association Kerala has organised a state-wide vaccination drive for all the sectors associated with the event industry in the State.

More than 5,000 people received the Covid vaccine. Hibi Eden MP inaugurated the event at the camp organised at Le Meridien Kochi.

The vaccination drive was conducted at seven centrer in 14 districts. The camps were organised in collaboration with MIMS Hospital in the northern districts and KIMS Hospital in South Kerala. The full cost of vaccination was borne by the Association.

When the events industry becomes active after the lockdown, the vaccination would be mandatory for everyone. We want to ensure that all our associated vendors and partners do not lose their jobs. The association has therefore met all the expenses associated with the vaccination drive," EMAK President Martin Emmanuel and Secretary Raju Kannampuzha said.

Published on June 15, 2021

vaccines and immunisation
Covid-19
events
Kerala
