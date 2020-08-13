Kerala gears up to tap post Covid industrial potential

Of the Yamaha partnership and e-mobility
Atsushi Ogata is all smiles when asked if Honda will deepen its partnership with Yamaha. Four years ago, when ...
Kerala is set to tap the post-Covid industrial potential fully on the strength of a set of investment-friendly legislations enacted by the State government, according to Industries Minister EP Jayarajan.
A Special Investment Promotion Task Force with Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta as Chairman and Principal Secretary Industries & Commerce K Ellangovan as Vice-Chairman has been constituted to take forward the efforts in a time-bound manner.
The enhanced trust of investors in the Government has been evident from the huge response to the projects showcased at the Global Investor Meet, Ascend 2020 held in Kochi in January.
As many as 54 projects with a total investment of ₹25,000 crore presented before the investors from India and abroad at the two-day event got under way within months. Another, 15 projects with a total investment of ₹700 crore are set to go on stream in the next few months and 23 projects totalling ₹5,456.48 crore within a year. Apart from these, 61 projects are in the final stages of processing, Jayarajan pointed out.
The key legislations that have significantly improved the investment friendly atmosphere in the state included the Kerala Investment Promotion and Facilitation Act 2018, the Kerala Micro Small Medium Enterprises Facilitation Act 2019 and the Kerala Single Window Boards and Industrial Township Area Development (amendment) Act, 2019.
These reform-oriented legislative initiatives have ushered in a transparent and time and cost-saving investment climate. The amendments have done away with several unnecessarily harsh rules, the Minister said.
Simplification of rules pertaining to land registration, building permits, pollution control measures and power and water connections has greatly enhanced the Ease of Doing Business in the State, said Ellangovan.
As many as seven acts and 10 rules have been amended while enacting the Kerala Investment Promotion Facilitation Act 2018, based on which the Government has created an e-platform that enables investors to submit proposals in a Common Application Form and secure approvals through an online clearance mechanism, he said.
The procedures of pollution control board in giving clearance to projects having an investment of up to ₹10 crore have been simplified under MSME Facilitations Act 2019. Fast clearance centres have been set up to ensure that all required approvals are provided within 30 days.
The Government has also introduced a policy to support start-ups by purchasing their products and services, besides facilitating financial grants to scale up and market them.
Atsushi Ogata is all smiles when asked if Honda will deepen its partnership with Yamaha. Four years ago, when ...
Bikes, scooters will head out from India to developed markets
Which variant of the new Kia baby SUV should you be booking?
MD and CEO Vipin Sondhi bets big on modular truck platform AVTR’s drive
These apps can help find the answer to the question that pricks you at the end of every month — where did all ...
Relatively lower credit ratings despite State government guarantee make the product suitable only for those ...
Avoiding fresh debts and reining in spends are among top money mantras
Storage space can be an option for some property owners, with caveats
Hopes soared along with the domestic flights that took off on May 25 after being grounded by the Covid-19 ...
The memory of a common cold in some blood cells may help protect the body from Covid-19, researchers hold
A series of recent orders has dented public perception of the judiciary as custodian of rights
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and first-time director Honey Trehan on their new Netflix thriller that’s left ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...