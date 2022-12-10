The 15 th edition of the Kerala Gem and Jewellery Show, ‘KGJS 2022’, has begun at Adlux International Convention and Exhibition Centre, Angamaly, near Kochi.

Jewellery manufacturers, jewel artisans, leading designers, technology service providers, wholesalers, and retail jewellers across the country have lined up for the state’s biggest one-stop Jeweller B2B trade exhibition.

The three-day expo features 300 stalls with an amazing range of gem and jewellery designs, allied items and advanced equipment and technologies.

Inaugurating the trade show, M.A. Yusuff Ali, Chairman and MD, Lulu Group, said that Kerala has the potential to play a vital role in the global gold industry with the State having large number of artisans, designers and jewellery manufacturing units and the best connectivity to facilitate trade.

The Gem and Jewellery show is a great platform for the State to enhance its national visibility and step up its expansion plans in diverse international markets, Yusuff Ali said.

The B2B show provides an excellent opportunity for wholesale dealers, retailers and exporters to get to know each other, make deals and improve their business relations, P.V Jose, Director, KGJS and Chairman PVJ Endeavours, said.

The key focus of the expo is special promotions for mechanisation and technologies in the manufacturing sector and buyer promotion for Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The expo has special invitees from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, Bihar, Rajkot, Jaipur and international buyers from UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Malaysia and USA.