Kerala gold smuggling: Customs opposes bail application of accused

Cochin Customs has opposed the bail application of the accused in the gold smuggling case in the Kerala High Court by submitting that an international racket was involved in the smuggling.

Customs made the submission when the bail petition of the three accused came up for hearing in Court.

The persons involved in the racket raised money, got it transferred to Gulf countries through hawala transactions, and used it to smuggle the gold into the country.

The bail petitions were filed by TM Muhammed Anwar, M Muhammed Abdu Shameem and Jafsal, the ninth, 13th and 14th accused in the case, respectively. They were charged for hatching a criminal conspiracy and abetting gold smuggling.

The counsel for Customs submitted that the petitioners had admitted their role in a smuggling network that was carrying on activities of importing gold illegally by abusing diplomatic privileges.

Customs also submitted that a detailed investigation should be conducted to determine whether more persons are involved in gold smuggling.

The Court reserved its verdict on the bail petitions.