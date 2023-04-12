The Kerala government is considering setting up a science park on land owned by FACT at Kalamassery at an investment of ₹200 crore, State Industries Minister P Rajeeve said.

FACT has been requested to offer 15 acres for the project. Construction would begin as soon as the Central Government’s approval is received, he said.

The government budget had proposed the new science park at Kalamassery and the Cabinet had approved it in March. The project will be implemented in association with Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) as the principal associate; CUSAT will occupy 10 lakh sq ft across two blocks.

The project is expected to give an impetus to the State’s drive to becoming a knowledge economy, the Minister said, adding that similar science parks have been proposed in Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur as well.

The development of new materials, medical genomic research, construction technology, and green mobility initiatives will be some of the focal areas of the proposed parks. This was decided on the basis of deliberations held on new global research trends and futuristic technological and industrial possibilities.

The Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment will serve as the special purpose vehicle for the implementation of the project. A consultative committee comprising experts will supervise the implementation with financial assistance from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

Kishor Rungta, managing director, FACT, and KN. Madhusoodhanan, Vice-Chancellor, CUSAT, accompanied the Minister for the project site visit.