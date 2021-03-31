Kerala Governor gives away TiE Kerala awards

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has called upon the youth to come up with entrepreneurial ideas considering the favourable business environment in the State.

He was speaking at the 2020 Business-Entrepreneur Awards ceremony organised by Tie Kerala.

Recognition conferred on successful entrepreneurs and business leaders would be a great inspiration for budding entrepreneurs, who are going to invest their ideas, skills, efficiency for the development of the State. “We need to monitor our growth and success in terms of the happiness we bring to the people around us,” he said.

PK Ahmmed, Chairman PK Group was honoured with Lifetime Achievement award.

Other award winners in 6 categories are Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year- Vimal Govind, Co-founder & CEO, Gen Robotics; Startup Entrepreneur of the year- Thomson Skariah, Founder and CEO of Rapidor; Ecosystem Enabler Award- Shilen Sagunan, Chairman MiZone; Entrepreneur of the year- V.Jyothish Kumar, MD and Founder, Luker Electric Business Model & Process Innovation- Jabir Karat, Founder Green Worms; and NextGen Achiever-Mithun Chittilappily, Managing Director of V-Guard Industries Ltd.

TiE Kerala announced the TiE Kerala awards to honour outstanding Kerala based entrepreneurs and ecosystem builders.

An independent jury panel that consisted of eminent industry leaders and TiE Kerala Charter Members selected the winners based on their performance and accomplishments during the year.